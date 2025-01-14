EU to thoroughly review Armenia's potential membership application

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union (EU) will carefully examine Armenia's potential application for membership, announced Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, on Tuesday during her address at the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs in Brussels, News.az reports citing Armenian media.







"This is a choice, and we need to very carefully examine all applications, the same will be true for Armenia. However, this choice, if Armenia decides to apply, comes with certain obligations. I am confident, as indicated in my plan, that I will visit Armenia in the first half of the year to understand on the ground what needs to be done in advance or on what issues information exchange is required," she stated.Last week, the Armenian government approved a draft law to initiate the country's EU accession process, sending it to parliament for consideration.

News.Az