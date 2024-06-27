EU, Ukraine ink security agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

A security agreement was signed between Ukraine and the European Union in Brussels on Thursday.

The document was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, News.Az reports.The document, entitled Joint Security Commitments between the European Union and Ukraine, differs significantly from bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and NATO member states. For example, the present agreement does not mention Ukraine’s future membership in the Alliance or the EU’s support for it, as the EU includes states (such as Austria, Ireland) that are not NATO members, and Hungary, which generally refrains from supporting Ukraine.The EU member states have unanimously agreed to sign the security agreement with Ukraine.“Today we have signed the EU’s security commitments for Ukraine. We pledge to keep delivering the weapons, military training and the aid Ukraine needs to defend itself against this war of aggression and deter any future attack. This highlights: we are in for the long haul,” Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

News.Az