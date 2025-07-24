EU warns China that ties have ‘reached inflection point’ at tense Beijing summit
As the 25th China-EU summit began in Beijing, Xi Jinping urged European officials to "properly handle differences and frictions," amid growing tensions over trade and the ongoing Ukraine war.
“The current challenges facing Europe do not come from China,” state news agency Xinhua quoted the Chinese leader telling European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa on Thursday, News.Az reports citing The Independent.
The summit marks 50 years of the establishment of EU-China ties.
Expectations are muted as the summit is being held under the shadow of growing trade tensions and hawkish EU rhetoric towards Beijing.
Ms von der Leyen earlier this month accused China of using its manufacturing overcapacity to flood global markets and of “enabling Russia’s war economy”.