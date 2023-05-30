EU welcomes intensification of Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process has, during the past month, seen an intensification, which the EU welcomes, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU, said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"The EU believes that it is important to keep this historic momentum and avoid steps, including hostile rhetoric, that could put the peace process at risk," he noted.

Stano reminded that following the peace treaty negotiations held in the US earlier in May, a leaders' meeting was convened in Brussels on 14th May. Another meeting is scheduled to take place in Chișinău, Moldova, on 1st June. Additionally, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan held a meeting in Moscow. During the Brussels meeting, significant attention was given to key topics including border issues, connectivity, humanitarian concerns, and the rights and security of Armenians living in Karabakh. Subsequently, the leaders publicly reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and the respective territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 km2) and Azerbaijan (86,600 km2).

"As work on these sensitive issues continues, it is key to take steps to build confidence, engage in good faith and show leadership to reach solutions on all issues pertaining to comprehensive normalization. Despite the difficult conflict history and past grievances, all issues need to be resolved exclusively by peaceful means, through dialogue. The EU is committed to supporting the parties in this endeavour," Stano added.

News.Az