Yandex metrika counter

EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, says U.N. must lead reconciliation

  • World
  • Share
EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, says U.N. must lead reconciliation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Monday a ceasefire in Libya initiated by Turkey and Russia, but cautioned that the United Nations must lead the process of rebuilding the country, Reuters reported.

“A ceasefire, yes it is a first step in the right direction, but what you need is a process for consolidation, for reconstruction and a government of unity. There is a long way to go. This has to be a U.N.-led process,” she told reporters after a meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

“This is of utmost importance.”

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      