EU-Western Balkans leaders’ meeting scheduled for June 23

Leaders of six Western Balkan countries have been invited to Brussels to meet members of the European Council, News.Az reports citing the Council.

The meeting with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia will take place June 23 in Brussels.

At the EU-Western Balkans summit on October 6, 2021, the EU adopted an economic and investment plan of 30 billion euros for the region over the next seven years.

