President Ilham Aliyev to make a video speech at the European Political Community summit in Armenia

President Ilham Aliyev to make a video speech at the European Political Community summit in Armenia

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The summit of the European Political Community begins in Yerevan today.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will deliver a video address at the opening session of the summit, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Alongside President Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council António Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are also expected to address the opening session.

News.Az