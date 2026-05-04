European Political Community summit opens in Yerevan - VIDEO

The gathering of the European Political Community marks one of the largest political meetings ever held in the South Caucasus, with around 50 European partners participating on an equal footing. The platform is designed to promote dialogue, strengthen cooperation, and address shared challenges affecting the continent, without replacing existing institutions, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Leaders began arriving in Yerevan on 3 May, turning the Armenian capital into a diplomatic hub for high-level discussions. The summit officially started on 4 May 2026.

Among the attendees is French President Emmanuel Macron, who was seen walking through the streets of Yerevan on Sunday evening alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, drawing public attention ahead of the opening sessions.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is also taking part in the summit, becoming the first non-European leader to attend an EPC meeting, highlighting the format’s growing international reach.

There was earlier speculation about Azerbaijan’s participation. It has now been confirmed that President Ilham Aliyev will join the summit remotely via video link.

Since its creation in 2022, the EPC has met seven times and continues to serve as a broad political forum aimed at improving coordination on security, stability, and economic development across Europe.