Euro area inflation eases in December 2025

Annual inflation in the euro area stood at 2% in December 2025, easing from 2.1% recorded in November, according to provisional data released by Eurostat on Wednesday.

Services had the highest annual rate in December (3.4%, compared with 3.5% in November), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.6%, versus 2.4%), non-energy industrial goods (0.4% from 0.5%) and energy (minus 1.9% versus minus 0.5%.), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Highest prices increases were seen in Estonia and Slovakia, with both 4.1%, Austria with 3.9%, and Croatia with 3.8%.

Lowest rates were posted by Greek Cypriot with 0.1%, France with 0.8% and Italy with 1.2%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2% in December.

News.Az