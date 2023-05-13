Euronews highlights “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Euronews TV channel has broadcast footages highlighting the “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture in the city Shusha, News.Az reports.

The video posted on the popular No Comment section of the Euronews TV channel showed that the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, has once again hosted the “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival with music and dance groups of the member countries of the International Organization of Turkic Culture performing on the Jidir Duzu plain.

"Kharibulbul" International Music Festival was held in Shusha on May 9-11. Along with Azerbaijan, the three-day festival brought together musicians and performers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Gagauzia Autonomous Territorial Unit of the Republic of Moldova, Uzbekistan, as well as the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic of Uzbekistan, Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan, the Tyva Republics of the Russian Federation, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan.

News.Az