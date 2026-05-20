Europa League final: Aston Villa vs Freiburg – team news & predicted lineups

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The 2026 UEFA Europa League final brings a historic showdown in Istanbul as Aston Villa face SC Freiburg at Beşiktaş Park on Wednesday night, with both clubs chasing a landmark European triumph, News.Az reports.

For Villa, it is a chance to secure their first major European trophy since 1982, while Freiburg are aiming to win the biggest title in their history after reaching their first-ever continental final.

Road to the final

Aston Villa arrive in Türkiye after a commanding semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest, winning 4–0 in the second leg to complete a 4–1 aggregate success. Freiburg, meanwhile, edged past Braga in a dramatic tie, sealing a 4–3 aggregate win to book their place in the final.

Villa’s campaign has been defined by attacking consistency, while Freiburg have impressed with resilience and a strong home record in Europe.

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery’s side remain without key midfielder Boubacar Kamara (knee injury), while Amadou Onana (calf issue) is also a major doubt after missing recent matches.

Defensive depth is another concern, with Ross Barkley and Alysson Edward unavailable due to UEFA squad registration rules, while Victor Lindelöf has been used in a hybrid midfield role but is not fully match-fit.

However, Villa still rely heavily on their core attacking trio:

Ollie Watkins – top scorer in the competition with 11 goals in his last 14 matches

John McGinn – captain and key big-game performer

Morgan Rogers & Emiliano Buendía – creativity between the lines

Emiliano Martínez is expected to start in goal.

Freiburg team news

Julian Schuster’s Freiburg have a relatively stable squad, but they are missing attacking midfielder Yuito Suzuki (collarbone fracture) and midfielder Patrick Osterhage (knee injury).

Despite these absences, Freiburg remain well-balanced, with Vincenzo Grifo leading their creative output and Igor Matanović expected to spearhead the attack.

The Bundesliga side have impressed with their defensive structure and set-piece threat throughout the tournament.

Predicted lineups

Freiburg (4-2-3-1)

Atubolu; Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Höfler; Beste, Manzambi, Grifo; Matanović



Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana (or Luiz if unfit); McGinn, Rogers, Buendía; Watkins



Tactical outlook

Aston Villa are expected to dominate possession in key phases, using Emery’s structured 4-2-3-1 system with quick transitions through McGinn and Rogers. Watkins’ movement behind Freiburg’s back line will be crucial.

Freiburg, by contrast, are likely to stay compact and look for quick wide transitions through Grifo and Beste, while relying on defensive organisation and counter-attacks.

Key battle

The decisive matchup could be in midfield: Villa’s physical control through Tielemans and McGinn against Freiburg’s disciplined double pivot of Eggestein and Höfler.

Set pieces may also play a major role, given both teams’ efficiency in dead-ball situations throughout the competition.

Verdict

This final pits Villa’s Premier League intensity and attacking depth against Freiburg’s disciplined structure and underdog momentum. With Unai Emery’s elite Europa League record, Villa enter as slight favourites—but Freiburg’s resilience ensures a tight, unpredictable final in Istanbul.

News.Az