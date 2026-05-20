Injury sidelines Alcaraz from Wimbledon and Roland Garros

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World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Wimbledon as he continues recovering from a wrist injury, a setback that also rules him out of the French Open, News.Az reports, citing News.com.au.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, 23, had already confirmed last month that he would miss Roland Garros as well as the Madrid and Rome Masters after sustaining the injury at the Barcelona Open.

His latest withdrawal means he will also be absent from the entire grass-court season, including Queen’s and Wimbledon, which begins on June 29.

“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said on social media. “They are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible.”

Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, but finished runner-up last year after losing the final to Italian rival Jannik Sinner.

His absence is expected to significantly reshape the upcoming major tournaments, with world No. 1 Sinner emerging as the leading favorite for both the French Open and Wimbledon.

If Sinner wins in Paris, he would complete the Career Grand Slam, having already secured titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Earlier this year, Alcaraz became the youngest player to achieve the Career Grand Slam after his Australian Open victory.

News.Az