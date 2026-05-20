South Sydney’s Jai Arrow retires following MND diagnosis

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Jai Arrow, the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland Maroons forward, has confirmed that he will step away from rugby league after being diagnosed with Motor neurone disease, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The experienced enforcer for the Rabbitohs and Maroons has revealed his retirement from the sport following the diagnosis, which has brought his playing career to an end.

During his decade-long career, Arrow played a total of 178 NRL matches across the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, and South Sydney Rabbitohs. He also represented Queensland in 12 State of Origin appearances.

At a South Sydney press conference, Arrow was “not in a position to speak” in person; however, he shared a written statement instead.

“Thank you for the support I’ve received over what has been an incredibly difficult and uncertain period in my life,” the 30-year-old said.

“After extensive medical testing and consultations regarding ongoing symptoms, I have recently received a diagnosis relating to a nerve and neurological condition.

News.Az