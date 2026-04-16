Europe moves to ban WhatsApp for officials

According to Politico, countries including Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium have begun rolling out domestic messaging systems designed specifically for government use, restricting reliance on widely used encrypted consumer apps, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The shift reflects a broader effort to reduce dependence on US-based technology providers and strengthen control over sensitive internal communications.

Officials argue that popular messaging apps—while offering strong end-to-end encryption—are not designed for large-scale government operations that require strict access control, monitoring capabilities and detailed metadata management.

Governments are now prioritising platforms that allow them to define user permissions, limit group access, and track communication activity such as message timing and call logs.

Belgium is among the latest countries to introduce its own system, with officials including Prime Minister Bart De Wever being instructed to use a government-developed app called BEAM for internal communication.

The move comes after repeated warnings from cybersecurity agencies about phishing campaigns and hacking attempts targeting messaging platforms used by officials.

European authorities have also raised concerns about foreign interference risks and the security of sensitive political communications, particularly in the context of rising global tensions.

While WhatsApp is owned by Meta and Signal is operated by a US-based non-profit, officials say the issue is less about encryption strength and more about governance, control, and data visibility.

Cybersecurity experts note that end-to-end encryption remains a strong security standard, but governments increasingly want communication systems tailored to institutional needs rather than consumer use.

Some digital rights advocates, however, warn that shifting to state-controlled apps could reduce transparency and make sensitive decision-making less visible to the public.

Industry figures say demand for secure government communication tools has surged in recent years, particularly following high-profile security incidents and leaks involving messaging platforms used by officials.

The decision is part of a broader European push toward “digital sovereignty,” as governments seek alternatives to foreign-owned platforms in critical infrastructure and communications.

The European Commission is also reportedly preparing to launch its own internal messaging system by the end of the year, signaling that the transition away from consumer apps could accelerate across the bloc.