Europe seeks to influence U.S. ahead of Trump-Putin summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

European leaders are working to shape the U.S. position ahead of a planned summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as concerns grow over potential unfavorable peace terms for Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the U.S. has pledged to consult European partners before the Alaska meeting scheduled for Friday, where Trump and Putin aim to negotiate an end to the nearly four-year war triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

European Union foreign ministers held a video conference to coordinate support for Kyiv and discuss the summit’s implications. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that concessions to Moscow would not halt the conflict and called for increased pressure on the Kremlin.

European officials have emphasized the importance of protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty, ensuring security guarantees, and allowing Kyiv to determine its own future. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed that any agreement must include Ukraine and the EU, as it concerns the security of the entire continent.

Concerns remain that a deal forced on Ukraine could set a dangerous precedent by allowing changes to international borders through force. European leaders continue to advocate for robust security guarantees without restrictions on Ukraine’s armed forces or international support.

News.Az