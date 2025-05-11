Europe threatens Nord Stream 2 sanctions to push Russia toward a ceasefire agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyiv's European allies have warned of additional sanctions on Russia—including a permanent halt to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline—if Moscow rejects President Trump's proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, News.Az informs via The Wall Street Journal.

At a summit of European leaders in Kyiv on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said that the bloc would double the number of vessels on a blacklist for carrying Russian oil. The UK took a similar step this week.

