European Council President condemns Trump’s Greenland threat

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, stated that any threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of EU member states is entirely unacceptable.

"We want to communicate with our US partners, but we have to be firm," Costa said in a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, responding to recent tensions between the United States and Denmark over Greenland, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Costa stressed that threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our member states are absolutely unacceptable.

Meanwhile, NATO unity is being questioned, amid an obligation to protect the interests of its members, the EU must still be careful to navigate a complex diplomatic situation with its main allies, the council president added.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US, citing the strategic importance of the islands for national security.

In response to Trump's statement, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, and stressed that their territorial integrity must be respected.

News.Az