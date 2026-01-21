Trump renews push to acquire Greenland, hints at tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump refused to outline how far he is willing to go to obtain Greenland, responding “you’ll find out” when questioned by reporters during a White House briefing marking his first year in office.

His remarks come as Washington ramps up pressure on Greenland, citing security concerns in the Arctic region, and threatens new trade measures against European countries, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Trump announced 10% tariffs on goods from eight European nations — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland — unless an agreement is reached on what he called the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.” The tariffs are set to rise to 25% by June if no deal is reached.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has become a focal point of US interest due to its strategic Arctic location, rich mineral resources, and concerns in Washington over increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

Authorities in both Copenhagen and Nuuk have firmly rejected any proposal to transfer Greenland, reiterating that the island remains under Danish sovereignty.

News.Az