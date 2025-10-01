European leaders gather in Copenhagen amid growing security tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU leaders gathered in Copenhagen on Wednesday to discuss critical issues related to defense, Ukraine's security, and sanctions on Russia.

Talks are focused on boosting Europe’s military strength, using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, and advancing Kyiv’s EU membership bid, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Security around the summit is tight, with Danish media reporting that the security measures taken in Copenhagen are the largest since the 2009 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

News.Az