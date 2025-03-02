European leaders rally behind Zelensky at London summit following tense clash with Trump

Following his tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House last week, Volodymyr Zelensky met with European leaders at London’s Lancaster House to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine, News.Az informs via UPI.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, flanked by Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron, told his fellow European leaders Sunday that they had agreed to work on a plan for a ceasefire to then take to the administration of President Donald Trump to broker the deal.

"We are gathered here today because this is a one-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe and we all need to step it up," Starmer said in a broadcast of the opening of the summit by CNN-News18, an Indian channel that operates under licensing from CNN.

His office said in a statement that the summit included the leaders of France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania.