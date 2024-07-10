European leaders reiterate commitment to NATO amid US election uncertainty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The threat of Trump's potential return to the White House has increasingly raised questions in Brussels about Washington's continued commitment to the alliance.

As NATO's anniversary summit in Washington kicked off, European leaders were quick to reiterate their increased spending for the alliance as the questions over the US' changing presidency and Ukraine's potential admission remain.On the eve of the conference, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted that Europe had been increasing its contributions to the transatlantic alliance but did not hold back from questioning the US over its growing hesitance in helping out Ukraine."Allow me to remind you that the awakening of Europe — as much-needed as it is — should not imply that the US should rest easy," Borrell said on Tuesday before adding that Washington's deliberation over sending military support to Kyiv came "with a bill (to pay) in terms of human lives lost".Latvia's President Edgars Rinkēvičs said, "there is a debate in the US that the US is doing a lot to support Ukraine and Europe is not doing enough. If you look at figures, it’s actually a different picture. Europe is doing more than the US.""We are taking security and defence seriously."The cutting remarks from European leaders came as the US prepares for an election in which incumbent President Joe Biden will run against the former president and known NATO-sceptic Donald Trump.Biden has been straining to convince some members of his own party that he is the right candidate for the presidential race. Meanwhile, his reelection bid has been plagued with doubts surrounding his mental acuity following a disastrous debate in which many said he underperformed.The threat of Trump's potential return to the White House has increasingly raised questions in Brussels about Washington's continued commitment to the alliance. Trump has previously been critical of the pact and its members, threatening to quit if other countries do not increase their spending.In a campaign speech in February, Trump asserted that he would encourage Russia to do "whatever they want" to NATO members who did not meet their defence spending goals.Confirmation that Europe was taking its contributions to NATO seriously was echoed by others during the start of the summit, who took to X to express their support for the alliance, including the recent nominee to replace Borrell in his role as EU High Representative, Kaja Kallas."We shouldn't be afraid of our own strength," Kallas pointed out.

News.Az