European markets keep an eye on tariffs, U.S. political deadlock

+ ↺ − 16 px

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Tuesday as investors keep an eye on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and more political deadlock in the U.S, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

The U.K.’s FTSE and France’s CAC 40 indexes are expected to open a touch lower on Tuesday morning, while Germany’s DAX

is expected to open up 0.4%, and Italy’s FTSE MIB 0.13% higher, according to data from IG.

European markets will be keeping an eye on the tariff landscape this week after Trump said Monday that he would impose a 10% tariff on imported timber and lumber and an initial 25% duty on imported kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and upholstered furniture, before the tariff rate rises next year. Trump said such imports were threatening the U.S. economy and eroding national security.

A potential federal government shutdown will also be closely followed by global markets this week after top Democrats and Republicans met with Trump at the White House on Monday.

After the meeting, Vice President JD Vance said, “I think we’re headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing.”

Although shutdowns aren’t usually market-moving events, this time could be different as investors are already wary about a slowing labor market, the risk of stagflation and elevated stock valuations.

A shutdown could also prompt rating agencies to rethink the status of U.S. credit, which was downgraded in May by Moody’s.

In other news, the U.K.‘s Labour Party continues its annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday with Prime Minister Keir Starmer set to address delegates later today. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ conference speech on Monday afternoon saw her give few clues away as to her plans for the Autumn Budget, in which she is expected to announce tax rises.

U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight as investors looked to close out an unusually strong September by building on Monday’s momentum.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as official Chinese data showed manufacturing activity contracted for a sixth straight month.

News.Az