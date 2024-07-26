European nations unite to enhance missile defenses

+ ↺ − 16 px

European nations unite to bolster its missile defense capabilities amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to an article published by The Economist.

According to the article, the Ukraine war has exposed significant gaps in European air defense, with many countries lacking sufficient interceptors to fend off large-scale missile attacks.Germany, traditionally hesitant on defense matters, has spearheaded the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), a plan to collectively procure air defence systems. Announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in August 2022, ESSI aims to benefit from economies of scale, with 21 countries participating. The initiative is structured to provide layered defense, utilizing Germany's IRIS-T system for short- to medium-range threats, the American-made Patriot system for long-range interception, and Israel's Arrow-3 for very long-range missile threats.ESSI's multi-layered approach addresses various threats at different altitudes and speeds. However, the initiative has faced criticism. Some military experts argue that comparing Sky Shield to Israel's Iron Dome is misleading, as Europe's broader geographic scope makes comprehensive coverage challenging. Instead, the priority is to protect critical infrastructure rather than achieve blanket coverage. France, for instance, is displeased with Germany's choice of American and Israeli systems over European alternatives like the Franco-Italian SAMP/T. French President Emmanuel Macron advocates for more European-made equipment to strengthen the continent's industrial base. Additionally, the production strain on the American Patriot system, exacerbated by high demand and redirected orders to Ukraine, raises concerns about the reliability of supply for Sky Shield.The selection of Israel's Arrow-3 system is another contentious point. While Arrow-3 is designed to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missiles, primarily from Iran, it is not optimized for the types of missiles Russia deploys. Critics suggest Germany's choice may be politically motivated to enhance ties with Israel rather than based on tactical necessity. Furthermore, integrating Arrow-3 with NATO's existing systems could prove complex.Despite these issues, air defense initiatives across Europe are increasing. Greece and Poland have proposed a pan-European shield funded by the European Union, an idea supported by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. While France is likely to push for EU funds to be allocated to European manufacturers, several countries have already agreed to jointly purchase more European-made Mistral short-range air-defense systems. The consensus is clear: Europe must rebuild its air defenses and overcome internal disagreements to effectively address emerging threats.Overall, the article highlights the urgent need for improved missile defence in Europe, spurred by the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the evolving geopolitical landscape. As countries collaborate and navigate internal and external pressures, the success of initiatives like ESSI will depend on balancing strategic priorities, industrial interests, and diplomatic relations.

News.Az