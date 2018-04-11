European Parliament member: "We did not notice any violations in the elections in Azerbaijan"

"We have not noticed any violations, we have not witnessed any pressure or external influence."

APA reports that the statement came from the member of the European Parliament Alain Fisini, who watches the voting process in the presidential elections.

The member of the European Parliament noted that they visited three polling stations, got acquainted with the procedures for using invisible ink, made the necessary notes: "We continue to monitor. If there are any violations or cases of external pressure, then, naturally, we will note this. We will monitor the voting until the evening, until its completion."

