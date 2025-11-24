European Parliament postpones decision on freezing €4M in far-right funds

The European Parliament is delaying its decision on whether to ask a far-right group to repay €4 million until the EU’s prosecutor completes its investigation into the group's alleged mismanagement of funds.

The Parliament’s Bureau, composed of President Roberta Metsola and the 14 vice presidents, will on Monday evening rubber-stamp the recommendation from the Parliament’s secretary-general to delay closing the 2024 accounts of the now-defunct Identity and Democracy group, according to a note seen by POLITICO, News.Az reports.

The Parliament’s administration found irregularities in public procurement and donations to the ID group — former home to France’s Marine Le Pen, Austria’s Herbert Kickl and Italy’s Matteo Salvini — to the tune of €4.3 million between 2019 and 2024, after which the European Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the matter.