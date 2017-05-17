European Parliament signs visa liberalization for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visa-free regime will come into force in 20 days.

An official ceremony has taken place in the European Parliament to sign a legislative act under which a visa-free regime with the European Union will be introduced for citizens of Ukraine, AzVision.az reported citing UNIAN.

The document was signed in Strasbourg by EP President Antonio Tajani and Maltese Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Carmelo Abela.

The ceremony was attended by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and rapporteur on Ukrainian issue, MEP Mariya Gabriel. After signing, the legislative act should be published in the EU's Official Journal. The visa-free regime will come into force in 20 days.

The Council of the European Union on May 11, 2017, adopted a regulation on visa liberalization for Ukrainian citizens traveling to the EU for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period.

News.Az

