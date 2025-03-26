Yandex metrika counter

European stocks dip as UK markets react to Spring Statement

  • Economics
  • Share
European stocks dip as UK markets react to Spring Statement
Photo: Reuters

European stocks were generally lower on Wednesday, with a focus on U.K. markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.33% lower at 12:48 p.m. in London, paring earlier losses, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

It is a busy day for U.K. financial markets, with the “Spring Statement” from U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves beginning in the early afternoon local time. Reeves is expected to announce billions of pounds worth of spending cuts as a way to close a budget shortfall caused by a rise in borrowing costs since her first fiscal plan released last fall.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      