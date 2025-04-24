European stocks edge lower; earnings continue to flood in

+ ↺ − 16 px

European equity indices mainly slipped lower Thursday as the relief rally stalled, with investors digesting a deluge of quarterly corporate earnings, News. Az reports citing Investing.

At 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT), the in Germany dropped 0.3%, the in France slipped 0.5%, while the in the U.K. traded largely flat.

Relief rally stalls

European stock markets posted healthy gains on Wednesday as concerns about a trade war between the U.S. and China receded, but this relief rally has stalled as investors second-guessed the recent optimism over the potential deescalation in the battle over tariffs between the two largest economies in the world.

President Donald Trump’s new tariffs have certainly fanned recessionary fears in recent weeks, but the market hasn’t fully bought into the idea, according analysts at Deutsche Bank, in a note.

“It’s clear that investors aren’t fully pricing a recession in just yet,” said he German bank. “After all, the equity declines have been shallower than recent recessions, as have the widening in credit spreads and the declines in oil prices. So markets clearly don’t see a recession as inevitable, particularly if the tariffs don’t come into force after the latest 90-day extension.”

This means that stocks could see “significant downside risks” if an economic downturn does indeed materialize.

German Ifo index due

Thursday’s main economic release will be the German , which is forecast to show a decline in business morale for April in Europe’s biggest economy.

Activity readings, released on Wednesday, indicated that European business growth has stalled this month, with sentiment hit by the U.S. tariffs threat.

The preliminary , compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 50.1 this month from March’s 50.9 - barely above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

Flood of earnings

The European quarterly earnings season is in full swing, with a torrent of senior companies reporting their results.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:) forecast improving earnings for the second quarter, with the chipmaker calling its first quarter the bottom point of the year.

Consumer goods giant Unilever (LON:) beat estimates for first-quarter underlying sales growth and reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook.

French carmaker Renault (EPA:) reported a 0.6% rise in first-quarter revenue, slightly ahead of expectations, as it benefited from a flurry of recent new launches.

BNP Paribas (OTC:) reported first-quarter earnings in line with expectations thanks to rising sales at its investment bank, with the eurozone’s largest bank by assets sticking with its profit forecasts despite a deteriorating economic outlook.

Nestle (NSE:) reported better-than-expected first-quarter organic sales growth, helped by higher prices, although the world’s biggest packaged food company said the indirect impact of U.S. tariffs was "unclear".

Swiss drugmaker Roche (SIX:) said its first-quarter sales rose a forecast-beating 7% driven by breast cancer drug Phesgo, eye drug Vabysmo and allergy treatment Xolair.

Nokia (HE:) reported first-quarter profit well below market expectations, and the Finnish telecommunications company flagged a short-term disruption from U.S. tariffs.

Crude prices steady after selloff

Oil prices steadied Thursday, after the previous session’s sharp drop after reports of increased supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

At 04:05 ET, futures climbed 0.8% to $62.75 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.7% to $66.58 a barrel.

Both contracts settled around 2% lower on Wednesday after Reuters reported that several oil producing nations in the OPEC cartel are pushing to accelerate output hikes in June, extending May’s surprise boost.

OPEC, and allies like Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on May 5 to finalize the June plan, even as oil prices hover near four-year lows amid a U.S.-China trade war and oversupply concerns.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that crude oil inventories increased by 244,000 barrels for the week ending April 18, defying expectations of a 770,000-barrel draw.

News.Az