European stocks gain as investors eye tariff developments

European stock markets hovered above the flatline in mid-morning trading on Thursday, as traders assessed the path ahead for U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policy, News.Az reports citing Investing.

By 05:50 ET (09:50 GMT), the pan-European had gained 2 points or 0.4%. It had ended 0.8% higher in the prior session, buoyed by tame U.S. consumer price growth data and hopes for a possible ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, the in Germany was mostly unchanged, the in France had edged up by 11 points or 0.1%, and the in the UK had climbed by 36 points or 0.4%.

Shares in automobiles and parts, which are considered to be exposed to the imposition of tariff barriers, had slipped by 0.8% in particular.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to intensify a global trade war by increasing levies on the European Union. The comment came after the EU unveiled retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in response to Trump’s decision to allow sweeping 25% duties on steel and aluminum to take effect.

Elsewhere, lawmakers in Germany are expected to debate a proposed 500 billion euro fund for defense and infrastructure spending, as well as changes to the country’s borrowing rules. The plans have been put forward by the parties who are widely tipped to form the next coalition government in Europe’s largest economy.

In individual stocks, shares in British trading platform IG Group (LON:) ticked up after it posted a 12% increase in third-quarter revenue.

Hugo Boss (ETR:) shares also edged higher after it provided a solid outlook for operating profit that helped mitigate concerns over the effect of tepid consumer sentiment on the fashion brand’s sales.

Delivery service Deliveroo Holdings PLC (LON:) announce "robust" quarterly results, but flagged an "uncertain" consumer environment. Shares were more than 6% lower in London trading.

