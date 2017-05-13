Eurovision-2017 final to be held today

Eurovision-2017 final to be held today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Ukrainian capital Kiev will host the final stage of Eurovision-2017 song contest.

Report informs that Azerbaijani contestant Diana Hajiyeva (DiHaj) will perform her song “Skeletons” number 12.

In total 26 contestants will perform their songs in today’s final.

The final concert of the contest will start at 23:00 Baku time. The winner will be determined through votes of jury and spectators.

Final rehearsal took place one day before the final

Notably, Ukrainian representative Jamala with her song “1944” was winner of last year’s contest.

News.Az

News.Az