Eurozone inflation steady at 2.1% in November

Annual consumer inflation in the eurozone remained steady at 2.1% in November, unchanged from October, according to final data released Wednesday by Eurostat.

The figure was slightly lower than Eurostat’s preliminary estimate of 2.2% but remained just above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term target of 2%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Services were the largest contributor to inflation last month, rising 3.5% year-on-year, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco at 2.4%, and non-energy industrial goods at 0.5%. Energy prices were the main downward driver, declining 0.5% annually, compared to a 0.9% drop in October.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, increased 2.4% year-on-year, remaining stable from October and in line with preliminary estimates.

Among member states, Romania recorded the highest annual inflation at 8.6%, followed by Estonia at 4.7% and Croatia at 4.3%. The lowest rates were reported in the Greek Cypriot Administration at 0.1%, France at 0.8%, and Italy at 1.1%.

On a monthly basis, the eurozone consumer price index fell 0.3%, reversing the 0.2% increase recorded in October.

The eurozone, also known as the euro area or EA20, comprises the 20 European Union member states that use the euro as their official currency.

