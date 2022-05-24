EU’s Borrell welcomes Brussels meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the third trilateral meeting held on Sunday in Brussels between European Council President Charles Michel, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports.

“Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by the EU Council president with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels. Hopeful to see concrete steps that support dynamics towards sustainable peace,” the EU’s foreign policy chief said on Twitter.

Borrell stressed that the EU continues to be strongly engaged in peace and reconciliation efforts in the region.

