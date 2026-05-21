North and South Korea women meet in rare football clash in Suwon - VIDEO

North and South Korea women meet in rare football clash in Suwon - VIDEO

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Fans wearing rain ponchos cheered both North and South Korean women’s football teams during a rare inter-Korean match held in Suwon, in a contest marked by unusual atmosphere and strong public interest.

The match saw North Korea’s Naegohyang Women’s FC defeat Suwon FC Women in the AFC Women’s Champions League semifinal, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The encounter drew attention as one of the few recent competitive meetings between teams from North and South Korea, with supporters from both sides present in the stands.

Despite the political sensitivities, the atmosphere remained focused on the sporting event as spectators applauded action from both teams throughout the match.

North Korea’s Naegohyang Women’s FC ultimately secured victory over Suwon FC Women, advancing in the tournament after the semifinal clash in Suwon.

News.Az