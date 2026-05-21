India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki announces price hike

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India's leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, announced on Thursday that it will increase vehicle prices across its lineup starting in June 2026. Buyers can expect price hikes of up to 30,000 rupees (approximately $312) depending on the model, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The automotive giant cited mounting inflationary pressures and a persistent, adverse cost environment as the primary drivers behind the decision, marking a fresh challenge for budget-conscious car buyers in the region.

News.Az