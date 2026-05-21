Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill at least 19 as rescuers search rubble - VIDEO

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill at least 19 as rescuers search rubble - VIDEO

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Rescue workers are continuing search operations in southern Lebanon after Israeli airstrikes killed at least 19 people, including women and children, in villages in Tyre province despite an extended ceasefire.

Emergency teams and bulldozers worked through collapsed buildings in Deir Qanoun al Nahr and Al-Maashouq, clearing debris and searching for victims beneath destroyed residential areas, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, four women and three children were among those killed in the strikes, while several others were injured in the attacks that hit residential neighbourhoods and infrastructure.

In Deir Qanoun al Nahr, a residential house was destroyed and surrounding vehicles damaged, with personal belongings left scattered across the rubble, while images from Al-Maashouq showed significant destruction to a mosque and nearby homes.

The strikes came shortly after a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was extended by 45 days following renewed cross-border hostilities, with Israel saying it targeted more than 25 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon between Monday and Tuesday.

Lebanese authorities report more than one million people have been displaced since the escalation of the conflict, while Israel confirmed the death of one of its soldiers in southern Lebanon during the same period.

News.Az