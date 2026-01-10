Evacuations ordered as bushfires rage in Victoria, Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Victoria, Australia, have issued evacuation orders for residents in the Otways region as bushfires burn uncontrollably in the Great Otway National Park in the state’s southwest.

An emergency-level fire is burning on Cape Otway, west of Apollo Bay, while another fire at Carlisle River is moving toward the town border of Colac, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Authorities are urging residents in the area to leave immediately before conditions become too dangerous.

Colac Otway Shire chief executive Andrew Tenni advised those evacuating from the Carlisle River fire to head north. “There are relief areas at the Colac Showgrounds and at the Colac Neighborhood Centre where people can seek shelter,” he said.

Multiple emergency warnings remain in place for the Carlisle River fire affecting the eastern end of the Otways.

The fire is travelling from Trotters Lane in a north-easterly direction towards Gellibrand and Kawarren.

A section of the fire near Irrewillipe is burning around Pipeline Road in a north-easterly direction, towards Irrewillipe East.

Authorities have said the fire is moving toward properties.

The Cape Otway fire started near the Great Ocean Road and is travelling from the Sandy Ridge Track in a south-easterly direction.

The Great Ocean Road will close between Apollo Bay and Lavers Hill, authorities say, and further closures on the Great Ocean Road are possible.

Emergency Management Commissioner Tim Wiebusch on Saturday morning said a number of bushfires were started by lightning overnight, both in the Otways and Gippsland regions.

Authorities say the conditions around the fire are volatile, and more resources are being sent to the fire from Geelong.

Overnight, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan declared a state of disaster after 60 bushfires ignited on Friday amid catastrophic fire conditions.

At least 130 structures have been destroyed by bushfires across Victoria, according to emergency services, with that figure expected to rise.

The Ravenswood fire has wrought the most damage to homes, razing at least 50 structures — many of those in the town of Harcourt, about 35 kilometres south of Bendigo.

News.Az