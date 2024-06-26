Even Macron’s closest allies fear his brand is toxic - Bloomberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

After Emmanuel Macron's surprising decision to call for an unexpected election, a sobering reality emerged during a crucial meeting of top government press officials: they were faced with the challenge of managing an unpopular president in what had effectively become a referendum on his leadership.

Sources who attended the June 10 gathering anonymously revealed that the heads of communication at the Élysée admitted they lacked polling or data indicating that candidates should publicly align themselves with Macron to secure re-election, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg. Macron's sudden move caught many of his closest aides off guard, and concerns grew over the potential toxicity of his brand.The president's perceived liability has led numerous lawmakers, including early supporters from the formation of his centrist party, to distance themselves from him. Key figures like Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal are notably keeping their distance.Managing Macron's public image has become more challenging as his actions have grown increasingly unpredictable. In a recent lengthy podcast interview, Macron warned of a "civil war" if the far-right or left-wing blocs gained power, but his main rival, Marine Le Pen, dismissed the comments as fearmongering that fails to resonate with voters. Recent polls showing Le Pen's National Rally party extending its lead suggest Macron's strategies are faltering.Two weeks after Macron's abrupt election announcement, most pro-government candidates have refrained from featuring Macron's image on their campaign materials. As they campaign across their constituencies, many are avoiding association with him."There is a clear rejection of the president," summarized Édouard Philippe, former prime minister under Macron, speaking on BFMTV.Macron's rise to president in 2017 was initially celebrated but soon followed by a decline in popularity due to his top-down leadership style, which critics argue weakened his own party and left him perceived as aloof and disconnected from ordinary citizens. Positioned in the center of French politics, Macron now faces a populace increasingly willing to consider alternatives on the political fringes.A source close to Macron defended the candidates' reluctance to use his image, insisting that the election focuses on parliament, not the presidency. While acknowledging the risk of defeat, they emphasized that only dictators avoid risks.Despite the challenges, Macron remains determined to see out his term until 2027, though doubts have arisen due to his unpredictability. Should he continue, he may be limited to overseeing foreign affairs and defense, while domestic issues could fall under the purview of a prime minister aligned with Le Pen's party, should she secure a majority.Macron's decision to call the snap election, despite criticism from predecessors and market concerns, is seen by him as necessary to clarify the political landscape following his party's setbacks. While the move was discussed since 2022, when Macron won re-election but failed to secure a parliamentary majority, its swift execution surprised many within political circles.As the campaign unfolds, Macron has been urged by some within his circle to maintain a low profile, focusing on supporting candidates discreetly rather than asserting his personal influence as in previous elections. Despite such advice, Macron's inclination towards active engagement remains a defining feature of his leadership approach.

