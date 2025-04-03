Ex-Armenia president Serzh Sargsyan’s role in First Karabakh War highlighted at Baku trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 3, defendant Davit Ishkhanyan responded to questions from state prosecutors, stating that the so-called regime’s “army” was controlled by the “self-defense committee.”

Ishkhanyan noted, “The leaders were Serzh Sargsyan and Samvel Babayan. However, I cannot comment on the management mechanism,” News.Az reports, citing local media.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including preparing and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious crimes, is ongoing.

News.Az