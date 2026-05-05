Ex-referee sentenced to six years in prison over protest detention

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The Iranian judiciary has sentenced a woman to death following her arrest in connection with her activities on social media platforms.

Hamid Haj Jafar Kashani, a former football referee and former political prisoner currently held in Greater Tehran Penitentiary (Fashafouyeh), has been sentenced by the Iranian judiciary to a total of six years in discretionary imprisonment, News.Az reports, citing HENGAW. He was arrested during protests earlier this year.

Based on information received by Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, the sentence was issued by Branch 23 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court and formally communicated to Kashani on April 27, 2026. He was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security” and one year on charges of “propaganda against the state.”

Under Article 134 of the Islamic Penal Code, the severest punishment, five years’ imprisonment, will be enforceable.

Kashani was last arrested on January 4, 2026, in front of the Aladdin Shopping Center in Tehran and was later transferred to Ward 1, Unit 6 of Greater Tehran Penitentiary.

He had previously been arrested on April 26, 2025, for chanting protest slogans on Enghelab Street in Tehran and has a prior history of arrests.

News.Az