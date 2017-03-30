Ex-South Korean president Park Geun-hye arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been arrested over a corruption scandal that led to her dismissal, officials say, BBC reports.

The former president is accused of allowing her close friend Choi Soon-sil to extort money from companies in return for political favours.

Ms Park, who was impeached earlier this month, has denied the allegations.

She is the third former president of South Korea to be arrested over criminal allegations, Yonhap reports.

The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant to detain Ms Park on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion and leaking government secrets, after a marathon hearing the previous day.

