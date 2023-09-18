Ex-US official says international community failed to help Azerbaijan, Armenia reach peaceful settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

It was a failure of the international community that a peaceful resolution was not achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, David Merkel, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

"I have traveled to Azerbaijan for over 25 years and right from the beginning I was educated about the massacre on February 1992 in Khojaly. This is something that informs Azerbaijan of history, but it’s also a personal story. These people, anyone who loses a loved one, need to have certain closure on what the finale was for their loved one," Merkel said as he addressed an international conference themed “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku.

He also noted that the existence of the tragedy that happened during the first Karabakh war and the tragedy that happened 2 years ago can not be ignored.

"I think it is right to find out what has happened to those people who have disappeared, right for the families who suffered so much, right for the country," the former US official

