Trump says Iran missile launchers ‘largely gone’

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Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s missile launchers have been “largely gone,” dismissing reports suggesting that a significant portion of Iran’s launch capability remains intact as “fake news.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump said recent military actions had severely weakened Iran’s missile infrastructure, using a metaphor to describe the intensity of the strikes, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We were hitting them like piñatas,” he told reporters, adding that “the missile launchers are largely gone.”

He further stated that, if necessary, the United States could quickly eliminate any remaining systems if it were to resume operations targeting Iran.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, with continued debate over the scale of damage to Iran’s missile capabilities and broader regional security implications.

News.Az