Iranian President congratulates Iraqi PM on government formation

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi after Iraq’s parliament approved his government, expressing hopes for a “new chapter of strategic cooperation” between Tehran and Baghdad.

Zaidi’s government programme was approved by a majority of lawmakers attending the parliamentary session, with 14 of 23 ministerial posts confirmed. The development marks a key step in forming Iraq’s new cabinet, News.Az reports, citing The New Region.

In a message posted on X, Pezeshkian said Iran would remain alongside Iraq on the path of development and security consolidation, stressing the importance of ties between the two nations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also extended congratulations earlier, highlighting Tehran’s priority of expanding “friendly and fraternal relations” with Baghdad, while Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein retained his position in the new government.

The United States also welcomed the formation of the government, with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack saying Washington looked forward to cooperation with Iraq on stability, economic development and counterterrorism.

US officials, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signalled readiness to engage closely with Baghdad on security and economic issues.

Iraq’s political landscape continues to be shaped by both Iranian and US influence, with past government formation efforts marked by external pressure and internal divisions.

Zaidi has presented himself as a compromise leader, supporting stronger state control over weapons and deeper economic cooperation with foreign partners while opposing the use of Iraqi territory for foreign military operations.

News.Az