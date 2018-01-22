Excise on gasoline imported to Azerbaijan with octane number up to 95 increased 200 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

New excise rates applied to motor gasoline types on which excise tax is levied on the territory of Azerbaijan have been publicized, APA reports.

According to the decision of the Cabinet, the new rates come into force on January 23, 2018.

According to the decision, the excise on motor gasoline imported to the republic, with the exception of aviation gasolines, with a lead content of no more than 0.013 g / l and an octane rating of up to 95, will be 200 manat per ton (1 manat earlier); excise on motor gasoline imported to the republic, excluding aviation gasolines, with a lead content of more than 0.013 g / l and an octane rating of up to 95 - 200 manats per ton (earlier 1 manat); excise on motor gasoline imported to the republic, excluding aviation gasolines, with a lead content of more than 0.013 g / l and an octane rating of up to 98 - 80 manats per ton; excise on motor gasoline imported to the republic, with the exception of aviation gasolines, with a lead content of not more than 0.013 g / l and an octane rating of 98 or higher - 120 manats per ton.

News.Az

News.Az