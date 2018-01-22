Excise on import of beers and alcoholic drinks increased in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved new rates of excises on imported goods, APA-Economics reported.

According to the decision of the Cabinet, the new rates come into force on January 23, 2018. In particular, the excise on the import of malt beer to Azerbaijan is 1.7 manat per 1 liter (currently 1 manat), for the import of grape natural wines, including fortified ones; Grape wort - 3.5 manats per 1 liter (currently 2 manats per 1 liter), champagne wines - 5 manats per liter (currently 2.5 manats per liter), whiskeys - 10 manats per 1 liter (in currently 6 manat per liter). For import of vodka, the excise tax is set at 10 manats per 1 liter (currently 6 manats per liter), for liquor and rum - 10 manats per 1 liter (currently 6 manats per liter).

News.Az

