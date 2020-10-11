EXCLUSIVE: Killing of innocent civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja – a violation of int’l law: Matthew Bryza
Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, condemned the Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city.
“I condemn the killing of innocent people in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja,” Bryza stressing that the Armenian attack constitutes a gross violation of international law.
“This is absolutely horrible. It is illegal and even a war crime” he added.