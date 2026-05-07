Expensive divorce: Billionaire John Paulson, ex-wife Jenny settle divorce

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Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson and his ex-wife Jenny Paulson have reached a settlement in their long-running divorce dispute, bringing an end to a years-long and closely watched legal battle.

The agreement was filed on May 4, according to court documents, and was confirmed in a joint statement from both sides’ legal teams. Attorneys said the settlement also resolves related trust litigation and will remain a private matter, with no further public comment expected from either party or their families, News.Az reports, citing Page Six.

The dispute between the former couple had lasted several years and included allegations over complex trust structures and the division of substantial wealth accumulated during their marriage. Jenny Paulson previously accused her ex-husband of using a “secretive web of trusts” to conceal assets, while Paulson’s representatives denied the claims, stating the trusts were established jointly years earlier for family planning purposes.

At one point, settlement negotiations reportedly included offers worth hundreds of millions of dollars. However, disagreements over the valuation and structure of the settlement kept the case unresolved for an extended period.

The couple was also in dispute over high-value real estate holdings, including properties in the Hamptons and Aspen, and did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

John Paulson, who built his fortune by betting against the U.S. housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, is estimated to be worth several billion dollars. He has since become engaged to Alina de Almeida.

The settlement marks the conclusion of one of the more high-profile divorce cases involving a Wall Street billionaire in recent years.







News.Az