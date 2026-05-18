Beyoncé net worth: How she officially became a billionaire

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Beyoncé has officially entered her billionaire era, securing a spot in one of the world's most exclusive financial clubs.

According to Forbes, the music icon crossed the billion-dollar threshold in December 2025. Her historic ascent to the ten-figure mark was fueled by a powerhouse combination of her legendary music career and a rapidly expanding portfolio of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle ventures. Most recently, her bold pivot into country music with the critically acclaimed album Cowboy Carter, alongside its massive tour, cemented her status as only the fifth musician in history to achieve billionaire status, News.Az reports, citing Suggest.

As of mid-2026, Forbes real-time billionaire trackers show Queen B holding steady at a net worth of $1 billion, ranking among the top wealthiest people on the planet.

While her latest country music era has broken records, it follows a long streak of massive financial triumphs on the road. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed a staggering $579 million, ranking it among the highest-grossing concert tours of all time. Industry experts have long recognized her unique cultural and economic power. "She’s one of the music gods," Dennis Arfa, chairman of IAG, previously told Forbes. "The business she does, and the amount of people that she draws... she can do things most can’t."

However, music is only one piece of Beyoncé's financial empire. The superstar has proven herself to be an incredibly savvy businesswoman outside of entertainment. Following her high-profile Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas, she expanded her brand footprint in 2024 by launching her premium haircare line, Cécred, and her own whiskey brand, SirDavis.

Her wealth is further anchored by an enviable real estate portfolio. In May 2023, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, made real estate history by purchasing a $200 million Malibu mega-mansion, marking the most expensive residential home sale ever recorded in the state of California.

Even with a ten-figure bank account, the superstar maintains a grounded perspective on her wealth. In a past interview with CNN, she acknowledged that while money doesn't automatically buy happiness, it does provide an undeniable sense of security. "[Money] brings some happiness, it brings comfort," she shared. "You don’t have to worry about money, and [people] do, and it’s extremely tough … I’m very happy that I don’t right now."

News.Az