Musk-OpenAI trial continues into its second week

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After billionaire Elon Musk's high-profile testimony last week, one of OpenAI's co-founders is set to testify on Monday in the California lawsuit filed by Musk against the creators of ChatGPT.

According to the request, which was seen by AFP, Musk said: "By the end of this week, you and Sam will be the most hated men in America. If you insist, so it will be," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Over three days of testimony last week, Musk portrayed himself as a selfless early supporter of OpenAI, saying he contributed $38 million between 2016 and 2020 before being sidelined.

The head of SpaceX and Tesla argued that he wanted to counterbalance Google's dominance and ensure that transformative AI technology -- which he has warned poses risks to humanity -- remain free from profit-driven pressures.

"You can't just steal a charity," he said.

OpenAI's current structure, while highly lucrative, still operates under a nonprofit parent entity.

Last week, Altman and Brockman sat in the front row for almost the entire hearing, and made no statements inside or outside the courtroom. The trial has drawn intense media attention, with dozens of journalists covering the hearings daily.

OpenAI's legal team has questioned Musk's own financial motives.

The billionaire recently folded his AI venture, xAI -- maker of the chatbot Grok -- into SpaceX, which is reportedly valued at about $1.25 trillion and may also pursue a public offering.

The stakes are high. If Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ultimately rules in favor of Musk, OpenAI's IPO could be jeopardized.

That could reshape the global AI landscape, where major players like Google and Chinese tech firms are competing aggressively.

OpenAI is also facing growing competition from Anthropic and its Claude model. While the sector is already generating tens of billions in annual revenue, those figures still fall short of the massive investments required for talent, advanced processors and the construction of energy-intensive data centers powering the AI revolution.

News.Az