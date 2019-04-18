Experts discuss new roles of cyber security officers in information security code in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Modern realities of the IT market in Azerbaijan are forcing cybersecurity specialists to expand their responsibilities: focus not only on external threats and potential insiders, but also find a common language with business owners, conveying information about possible business risks.

During the plenary discussion, Alexander Tvaradze (Advance Technologies Solution) named the main trends experienced by the cyber security market of Azerbaijan. According to him, encryptors, whose attacks continue to be felt by the country's enterprises, pose a great threat.

With regard to internal incidents, there are threats emanating from the miners who actively use the production capacity of their company's servers for the purpose of mining cryptocurrency, and insiders. The labor market in the field of IT in Azerbaijan is very mobile, people are actively moving, taking with them a lot of valuable information containing both personal data and trade secrets. In this matter, it is important to conduct preventive work on monitoring the actions of employees in the network in order to be able to detect the threat in a timely manner.

“Now the landscape of the underworld is changing significantly, tools are used that can get access to valuable information, IT-robots are called to help,” commented Sergei Kuznetsov on the international information technology market. According to the expert, what is happening can be called a competition between attackers and developers of information security tools, because vendors are not standing still and also prepare their robot defenders.

Social engineering is becoming increasingly important in matters of financial embezzlement. This trend is particularly noticeable in the banking sector. According to Alexander Volkov (Volkov and Partners Law Office), in 95% of cases, claims from bank clients affected by hackers remain motionless in courts. Probably, such a large number is connected with the failure of clients to comply with the so-called “personal information hygiene”. As practice shows, using social engineering techniques, attackers are able to gain access to confidential information of bank customers. In such situations, the cyber security services of financial institutions are powerless.

One of the most effective tools in the fight against cybercriminals is good user awareness, says Igor Smetanev (R-Vision). In this issue, the main role should be played by security officers who can convincingly convey to management the need to introduce modern means of protection and educational work on the subject of compliance with corporate and personal information security in the company.

